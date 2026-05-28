Indian Couple Face Racist Abuse in US: Viral Video

The Indian community has built a strong presence across the world through decades of hard work, entrepreneurship, and professional success. From technology companies in the United States to businesses in Canada and Australia, Indians have contributed significantly to the growth of many economies and earned respect for their dedication and achievements.

However, recent incidents suggest that Indians living abroad are increasingly becoming targets of racial abuse and xenophobic behaviour. While discrimination against immigrants existed in isolated cases earlier, many people now believe such incidents are becoming more frequent and visible, especially on social media platforms.

A recent viral video from the United States has once again brought the issue into public discussion. In the video, an Indian couple was reportedly confronted by an unidentified man who aggressively questioned them about why they were living in America if India was “better.” The couple calmly responded that both countries have their own strengths and explained that they had come to the US to experience different opportunities and cultures.

The situation escalated when the stranger allegedly shouted at the couple and used abusive language, telling them to leave the country. The disturbing clip quickly spread online, drawing criticism from social media users who condemned the behaviour and expressed concern about the increasing hostility faced by Indians overseas.

Many netizens also pointed out that such incidents are no longer limited to fringe individuals and are now receiving wider attention due to repeated online confrontations. Some users tagged American political leaders and officials while demanding stronger action against racism and hate speech targeting immigrant communities.

The issue has also reignited debate about the role of social media influencers and online creators who frequently post provocative content involving Indians in public spaces. Critics argue that some creators intentionally target immigrants for online engagement and views, creating a negative perception that Indians are taking away jobs and opportunities from locals.

Concerns over anti-immigrant sentiment are not limited to the United States alone. Similar incidents involving Indians have also been reported in countries like the United Kingdom and Australia in recent months. The timing of these developments has raised questions, especially as several countries continue to tighten immigration rules and debate policies related to foreign workers and students.

Despite these challenges, members of the Indian diaspora continue to contribute across industries including healthcare, information technology, education, and business. Community leaders and social media users have called for greater awareness, stronger legal protections, and responsible online behaviour to prevent the spread of racial hatred and discrimination.

😡🚨Viral Video: Indian Couple Harassed in #US for Being Indian A couple taking photos on a US street was approached by a man who asked, "Are you from India?" After they confirmed and said they like both countries (with family back home), he replied: "Then go there, why did you… pic.twitter.com/v4DKPFp19h — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2026

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