Peddi Poor Buzz: Two Major Reasons Behind It

Ram Charan’s much-awaited film “Peddi” is all set for a grand theatrical release on June 4, while the overseas premieres are scheduled for June 3.

Despite being the biggest release of the season and carrying massive expectations after the pan-India success of “RRR,” the buzz surrounding “Peddi” is surprisingly underwhelming compared to its huge budget and trade projections. Charan's previous film "Game Changer" too turned out to be a massive debacle as well.

The primary reasons behind the muted hype appear to be the disappointing response to the “Peddi” trailer and the song “Hellallallo.” Both expected to create magic, but has backfired totally. The back-to-back promotional content failed to impress movie lovers, directly impacting the film’s momentum ahead of release.

However, the makers may find some relief with the conclusion of the IPL 2026 finals, which could help the film regain some lost attention in the coming days.

At this crucial stage, the “Peddi” team urgently needs a strong promotional push — either through a powerful release trailer or fresh content capable of reigniting audience excitement and driving crowds to theatres.

With release day fast approaching, this has now become the need of the hour.