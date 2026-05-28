Trikaala Movie Review and Rating

Trikaala Review: A Mythological Dark Thriller on Sanatan Dharma

Trikaala: A Script of God is a mythological dark thriller that blends karma philosophy, reincarnation, tantric mysticism, psychological horror, and emotional drama into a visually stylized cinematic experience. Directed by Mani Tellagooti, the film generated curiosity through its teaser and promotional material, drawing comparisons to atmospheric mystical dramas like Tumbbad and Kantara. Released by Chaganti Productions, Trikaala attempts to build a dark mythological universe with a mix of fantasy and horror elements.

Story

The story begins in the mythical era of “Kumari Khandam,” where sages safeguard powerful tantric scriptures and ancient secrets from demonic forces. To protect humanity, they create a divine weapon called “Shakti Aetha” and entrust it to warrior king Trikaal Varma. During a battle against evil powers, Trikaal Varma dies, and his soul is sealed inside a mystical cosmic egg with the prophecy that he will return during the Kali Yuga.

In the present day, Shiva (Master Mahendran) arrives in the city searching for his missing lover Nidhi (Sahithi). During his journey, he encounters Vaitaran (Ajay), a mysterious man suffering from Porphyria, a condition that prevents exposure to sunlight. As the story progresses, it is revealed that Vaitaran is linked to the reincarnation of Trikaal Varma.

Troubled by emotional trauma and psychological instability, Vaitaran commits violent acts before his spirit continues to haunt an eerie mansion. Psychiatrist Maya (Shraddha Das) becomes involved in the supernatural mystery, while an ancient demonic force prepares to rise again.

How the mystical cosmic egg is reactivated, the connection between Shiva and Trikaal Varma, and the larger supernatural conflict form the rest of the narrative.

Plus Points

Concept & Writing

One of the major strengths of Trikaala is its concept. The film combines mythology, reincarnation, horror, and psychological drama in an ambitious way. Instead of relying entirely on traditional horror tropes, the narrative attempts to explore spiritual conflict and emotional trauma through layered storytelling.

Some portions feel intriguing because of the world-building and mythological references, though the screenplay occasionally becomes complex due to the number of concepts being introduced simultaneously.

Performances

Ajay delivers a committed performance as Vaitaran. His portrayal of a disturbed and conflicted character works well in several intense scenes. The character’s dark visual presentation, including costumes and makeup design, adds to the film’s eerie atmosphere.

Master Mahendran performs naturally and handles emotional scenes effectively. His innocence and vulnerability help ground the film during its emotional moments, especially in the latter half.

Shraddha Das plays psychiatrist Maya with restraint. Her role depends more on mystery and screen presence than glamour, and she fits suitably into the film’s dark narrative tone.

Veteran actress Aamani also performs convincingly in an emotionally driven role, bringing some depth to the family portions of the story.

Director Mani Tellagooti’s Vision

Director Mani Tellagooti shows ambition in attempting a visually driven mythological thriller. The film carries a consistent dark visual tone with shadow-heavy frames, dim lighting, and atmospheric staging.

Rather than depending entirely on jump scares, the director focuses more on mood-building and cinematic presentation. Some scenes effectively create suspense through silence, framing, and visual composition.

At the same time, the pacing may feel slow in parts, particularly for audiences expecting a more fast-paced commercial horror film. Certain narrative transitions could also have been sharper for better emotional impact.

Cinematography

Cinematographer Pawan Channa’s work stands out as one of the film’s technical highlights. The use of lighting, shadows, and wide-angle compositions enhances the mystical and horror atmosphere.

The visuals inside haunted mansions, temples, caves, and ritual sequences are aesthetically rich and help maintain the film’s dark fantasy mood. Several frames have a gothic visual appeal that supports the film’s overall tone.

Music & Background Score

Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s music and sound design contribute significantly to the film’s atmosphere. The background score works effectively during horror and emotional scenes, helping sustain tension throughout several sequences.

SHAJITH HUMAYUN’s background score also complements the mystical and supernatural portions of the narrative. In some scenes, sound design becomes more impactful than the dialogues themselves.

VFX & CGI

The film relies heavily on VFX for its mystical elements, supernatural visuals, and fantasy world-building. While some CGI portions look visually impressive, a few sequences appear uneven in quality.

The interval block and certain supernatural moments are executed effectively and manage to create a visually engaging experience on the big screen.

Production Values

The production values are decent for the genre and scale attempted by the makers. The costumes, color grading, set design, and visual presentation reflect the team’s effort in creating a stylized mythological horror world.

Minus Points

One of the film’s challenges is its screenplay pacing. The narrative takes time to establish its mythology and supernatural elements, which may test the patience of some viewers.

The film also introduces multiple concepts related to reincarnation, tantric rituals, psychological trauma, and mythology, making certain portions feel slightly overstuffed.

A few emotional scenes could have been written with more depth, while some horror moments rely more on atmosphere than genuine fear. Audiences expecting a straightforward horror entertainer may find the storytelling unconventional.

Final Verdict

Trikaala is an ambitious attempt at blending mythology, dark fantasy, psychological horror, and spiritual themes into a visually atmospheric thriller. Its strengths lie in its concept, cinematography, background score, and technical presentation.

While the film’s slow pacing and layered narrative may not appeal to everyone, viewers who enjoy mystical thrillers and visually driven dark fantasy dramas may find parts of the experience engaging. Trikaala works more as an atmospheric mythological horror experiment than a conventional commercial entertainer.

Rating: 3/5