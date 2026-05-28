Bank Holiday on May 29 or Not?

People planning to visit banks tomorrow may be wondering whether May 29, 2026, is a bank holiday or a regular working day. As per the current holiday calendar, banks across most parts of India are expected to function normally on May 29 since there are no major national festivals, public celebrations, or special occasions scheduled for the day.

Customers can carry out regular banking activities including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and branch-related services without any interruption in most states.

At present, there are no nationwide bank holidays announced for May 29, 2026. However, bank holidays in India sometimes vary from state to state depending on local festivals, regional events, or administrative notifications issued by state governments.

People are advised to check with their local bank branches or official RBI holiday notifications in case of any last-minute regional holiday declarations. Online banking, UPI services, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATM services are expected to remain available as usual across the country.

Meanwhile, customers should also note that banks may remain closed in certain states if there are region-specific observances or local administrative holidays announced later. Apart from such exceptions, May 29 is largely being treated as a normal banking day throughout India.

Those planning important financial transactions are advised to complete them during regular banking hours and avoid last-minute delays.

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