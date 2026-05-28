Karuppu Success: RJ Balaji Becomes Overnight Sensation in Tamil Cinema

Before the release of Suriya's Karuppu (Veerabhadrudu in Telugu), director RJ Balaji was not regarded as a mainstream commercial filmmaker. Although he had directed a film featuring Nayanthara earlier, he was primarily recognized for his work as an actor, comedian, and occasional director rather than a bankable filmmaker.

“Karuppu” also faced several hurdles ahead of its release. The film carried minimal pre-release hype and reportedly ran into financial troubles that delayed its theatrical arrival. In fact, the Suriya-starrer finally released a day later than planned after issues related to a financier and the pending no-objection certificate.

However, the delay and surrounding struggles unexpectedly worked in the film’s favor, generating sympathy among audiences. At a time when Tamil cinema was desperately waiting for a solid commercial blockbuster, “Karuppu” arrived and exceeded all expectations.

The film went on to become the biggest blockbuster in Suriya’s career, while simultaneously changing RJ Balaji’s image in the industry overnight. Following the massive success, the director is said to have received offers from several top stars.

Speaking in a recent interview, RJ Balaji revealed that superstar Rajinikanth personally contacted him to appreciate the film. He further disclosed that Rajinikanth invited him for a meeting and asked him to come prepared with a strong script, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration between the two in the future.