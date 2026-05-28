Bhooth Bangla OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Akshay Kumar appears to have delivered another successful theatrical entertainer with Bhooth Bangla, his recently released horror-comedy directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. The movie reunited the actor-director duo after several years and managed to attract audiences with its blend of comedy, suspense, and family entertainment.

Following the success of Oh My God 2, Akshay Kumar once again impressed moviegoers with a commercial entertainer that performed well at the box office. Industry reports suggest that Bhooth Bangla has maintained a steady theatrical run even weeks after its release, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and repeat family audiences.

According to reports, the film is expected to make its OTT debut on Netflix around June 12. While an official announcement regarding the streaming date is still awaited, Netflix has reportedly secured the digital rights for the film.

The horror-comedy has emerged as one of the notable box office successes of the year. So far, Bhooth Bangla has reportedly collected around Rs. 175 crore nett in India, while its worldwide gross earnings are said to be close to Rs. 240 crore.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the movie features Wamiqa Gabbi in the female lead role. The ensemble cast also includes veteran actors Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, and the late Asrani in important roles.

The film has been jointly produced by Akshay Kumar along with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Fans have especially appreciated the return of Priyadarshan’s signature comedy style, which played a major role in the movie’s positive reception.

With the film preparing for its digital premiere, audiences who missed the theatrical experience may soon get a chance to watch Bhooth Bangla from the comfort of their homes.

Also read: Peddi Poor Buzz: Two Major Reasons Behind It