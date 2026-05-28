YS Jagan Extends Bakrid Wishes to Muslim Brothers and Sisters

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid).

Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, Jagan described Eid al-Adha as a sacred festival that symbolizes unwavering devotion to God, sacrifice, and the importance of overcoming selfishness, envy, attachment, and hatred.

Referring to the significance of the festival, Jagan recalled the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his beloved son in obedience to Allah’s command. He stated that the occasion continues to inspire values of faith, devotion, and selflessness among people.

“On this holy occasion of Eid al-Adha, commemorating the great sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, heartfelt greetings to all my Muslim brothers and sisters,” Jagan posted.

His message was widely shared by YSRCP leaders and supporters, who also conveyed Bakrid wishes to the Muslim community.

స్వార్థం, అసూయ, రాగద్వేషాలను విడిచిపెట్టి.. దేవునిపై అచంచలమైన భక్తిని, త్యాగనిరతిని చాటిచెప్పే పర్వదినమే బక్రీద్‌. అల్లాహ్ ఆదేశాల మేరకు తన ప్రాణప్రదమైన కుమారుడినే బలి ఇవ్వడానికి సిద్ధమైన ఇబ్రహీం ప్రవక్త మహాత్యాగాన్ని స్మరించుకుంటూ నిర్వహించుకునే పవిత్ర బక్రీద్ సందర్భంగా ముస్లిం… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 28, 2026

Meanwhile, YS Jagan had extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 27th.