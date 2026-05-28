US Gives Big Relief to H1B Visa Holders With New Green Card Rule

For thousands of Indians living and working in the United States, obtaining a Green Card remains the ultimate goal for long-term settlement and career stability. However, recent immigration policy changes introduced by the current U.S. administration have created fresh concerns among temporary visa holders, especially those on H1B visas.

Last week, U.S. immigration authorities announced that individuals staying in the country on temporary visas may be required to return to their home nation in order to complete Green Card and permanent residency procedures. The move was seen as a major setback for many skilled Indian professionals who have been waiting years for permanent residency approval.

The decision sparked anxiety among the large Indian workforce employed in the American technology, healthcare, and engineering sectors. Many H1B visa holders feared that traveling back to India during the Green Card process could disrupt their jobs, family lives, and long-term plans in the United States.

However, a new update from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has provided a small ray of hope for certain applicants. USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler stated that applicants who can demonstrate significant economic value to the United States or prove that their work serves the national interest may be allowed to complete their Green Card processing without leaving the country.

While this exemption offers relief to a limited group of applicants, immigration experts believe the policy still leaves many unanswered questions. Authorities have not clearly explained what qualifies as “economic benefit” or “national interest,” meaning final decisions could depend heavily on case-by-case evaluations by immigration officials.

As a result, most Indian applicants may still have to follow the earlier directive and return to India during the Green Card application process. The uncertainty surrounding the new policy has added to the growing concerns among immigrants already dealing with long waiting periods and strict visa regulations.

The latest development highlights the continuing challenges faced by skilled foreign workers in the United States, particularly the Indian community, which forms one of the largest groups of H1B visa holders in the country.

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