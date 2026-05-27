SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator: Playing XI, Toss Time, Live Streaming

The knockout stage of the Indian Premier League continues with a high-pressure Eliminator clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, May 27. The crucial playoff match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The contest is a do-or-die encounter for both sides. The winning team will move ahead to face the loser of Qualifier 1 in the next playoff round, while the losing side will bow out of the tournament.

SRH head into the match with strong batting momentum, relying heavily on the aggressive performances of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. Their top-order has delivered consistently throughout the season and will once again carry the responsibility in the Eliminator.

However, Sunrisers still have concerns regarding their bowling attack, which has leaked runs in pressure situations this season. Bowlers like Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga are expected to play key roles in restricting Rajasthan’s batting lineup.

Rajasthan Royals are facing a similar situation. Their campaign has largely depended on the performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and skipper Riyan Parag. Whenever the top order has failed, RR’s middle order has struggled to stabilize the innings.

In the bowling department, Jofra Archer and Yash Raj Punja have shown consistency, but the Royals will need a collective effort from the entire attack against SRH’s explosive batting unit.

Both teams are chasing their second IPL trophy and will look to deliver a strong performance in one of the biggest matches of the season.

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Ravichandran Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Impact Players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Aniket Verma

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Impact Players: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra

SRH vs RR Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 23

SRH Wins: 14

RR Wins: 9

Match Timing And Live Streaming

The toss for the Eliminator clash is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports channels, while online streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.