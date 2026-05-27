Peddi Needs Premiere Benefit Before Release

Anticipation is steadily building for Peddi as the film heads toward its theatrical release next week. However, discussions surrounding premiere screenings and increased ticket prices in Telangana have now become a major talking point among fans and exhibitors.

With just a few days remaining before release, audiences are eagerly waiting for official confirmation regarding special early morning shows in the Nizam region. Fans believe simultaneous premieres across all major territories are important to avoid spoilers and maintain excitement on social media.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor have been actively participating in promotional events across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhopal. The promotional campaign has reportedly generated strong buzz around the film ahead of its release.

On the production side, director Buchi Babu Sana is said to be focused on completing dubbing work and final post-production formalities to ensure the film is ready on time.

In Andhra Pradesh, the process for obtaining permissions for special screenings and revised ticket prices is expected to move smoothly. Reports from industry circles suggest that applications related to ticket hikes have already been submitted, with approvals likely to arrive soon.

However, the situation appears more complicated in Telangana. Theatre owners and exhibitors are reportedly resisting the idea of benefit shows and increased pricing due to ongoing disagreements linked to the percentage-sharing issue within the exhibition sector. This has created uncertainty over whether authorities will grant approvals before release day.

The makers are now facing pressure to resolve the matter quickly, as delayed decisions could impact opening day collections and fan celebrations. Trade analysts believe that if premiere shows are cleared in both Telugu states, the film could record a massive start at the box office.

Producer Satish Kilaru and the production team are expected to hold further discussions in the coming days to ensure a smooth release strategy for the highly anticipated entertainer.