AP Ranks No.1 in Petrol Prices Across India

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the state with the highest petrol price in the country, according to the latest state-wise fuel price data released for May 25. Petrol in Andhra Pradesh is currently priced at ₹117.88 per litre, making it the most expensive among all Indian states and Union Territories.

The sharp rise in fuel prices in the state has once again triggered debate among consumers and the transport sector over the rising cost of living and the impact of taxes on petroleum products.

Data comparing petrol prices across India shows that Andhra Pradesh has overtaken other high-price states, including Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Rajasthan. While several states are seeing petrol prices above ₹110 per litre, Andhra Pradesh tops the list.

Neighbouring Telangana recorded petrol prices at ₹115.69 per litre, while Madhya Pradesh stood at ₹114.54 and Rajasthan at ₹112.66. In comparison, states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh continue to maintain relatively lower fuel prices.

Industry observers say state-level VAT and local taxes play a major role in determining retail petrol prices. Transportation charges and dealer commissions also contribute to the final price consumers pay at fuel stations.

The increasing fuel rates are expected to affect transportation costs, daily commuting expenses, and prices of essential goods. Commercial vehicle operators and middle-class families are likely to face additional financial pressure if prices remain high in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, social media discussions around Andhra Pradesh fuel prices have intensified, with many users questioning why the state continues to witness some of the highest petrol rates in the country despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

As fuel costs continue to remain a sensitive public issue, consumers across the state are closely watching whether there will be any reduction in state taxes or relief measures in the near future.

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