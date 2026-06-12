Meet the Real Peddi Sake Babu

A remarkable story of determination and resilience has emerged from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, where a former Army soldier has transformed personal tragedy into sporting success.

Sake Babu, a resident of Kandukuru village, once served the nation as a jawan in the Indian Army. However, his life took a dramatic turn when he was involved in a train accident that resulted in the loss of a leg. The accident also ended his military career, leaving him to rebuild his life from scratch.

Rather than giving in to disappointment, Babu chose to move forward with courage and determination. To support himself and his family, he started running a photocopy and document services shop in his hometown.

At the same time, he discovered a new passion in athletics. Despite the physical challenges he faced, Babu dedicated himself to training and eventually emerged as a successful shot put athlete. His hard work paid off when he began winning medals at national-level competitions.

Today, he is regarded as an inspiration to many aspiring athletes and individuals facing adversity. His journey highlights the power of perseverance and the ability to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles.

Babu believes that with proper support, training facilities, and encouragement from the government, he can achieve even greater success and bring more medals to India on the national and international stage.

His story serves as a reminder that determination can triumph over setbacks and that true champions are defined not by the challenges they face, but by how they respond to them.

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