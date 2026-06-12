Allu Arjun Craze Sweeps Across Kerala

con Star Allu Arjun continues to enjoy extraordinary popularity beyond the Telugu-speaking states, and the latest response to the re-release of Happy in Kerala is proof of his enduring appeal among Malayalam audiences.

Videos from theatres across Kerala have gone viral on social media, showcasing enthusiastic fans celebrating the film's return to the big screen. The scenes resemble the festive atmosphere usually seen during the release of a major blockbuster, with audiences dancing, cheering, and singing along to popular songs from the movie.

Originally directed by Karunakaran, Happy did not achieve significant commercial success during its initial theatrical run. However, over the years, the film developed a loyal fan following, particularly in Kerala, where Allu Arjun enjoys immense admiration. His popularity in the state has earned him the affectionate nickname "Mallu Arjun" among fans.

The re-release has once again highlighted the actor's strong connection with Malayalam moviegoers. Viral clips show packed theatres with fans celebrating iconic moments from the film, while the popular song "Ossa" has become a major attraction, prompting audiences to dance inside cinema halls.

Many social media users noted that the celebrations looked similar to those witnessed in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during major Allu Arjun releases. The overwhelming response demonstrates how deeply the actor's films have resonated with audiences across regional boundaries.

Allu Arjun's popularity has reached new heights following the phenomenal success of the Pushpa franchise. The actor has significantly expanded his fan base nationwide and emerged as one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is preparing for his next major project, Raaka, which will be directed by filmmaker Atlee. Expectations are already high for the collaboration, with fans eagerly awaiting further updates on the much-anticipated film.

The enthusiastic reception for Happy's re-release serves as yet another reminder of Allu Arjun's remarkable fan following and the lasting impact of his films, especially in Kerala, where his popularity remains stronger than ever.

Not from the Telugu States... Hungama from the land of Mallu Arjun as #Happy [Malayalam Version] enjoys a thunderous re-release.#AlluArjunpic.twitter.com/rLmdWViG1K — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) June 12, 2026

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