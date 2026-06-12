Sing Geetham X Reviews: Here's what audience say

Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's latest fantasy musical drama, Sing Geetham, has received an encouraging response from audiences following its theatrical release. The film, featuring Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi in key roles, is being praised for its refreshing concept and emotional storytelling.

Moviegoers who watched the film have taken to social media to share their reactions, with many appreciating the director's creativity and innovative approach. Several viewers described the film as a rare cinematic experience that blends fantasy, music, and emotion in an engaging manner.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the film has been the vision of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Despite being one of the most senior filmmakers in the industry, audiences believe he continues to bring fresh ideas and a youthful perspective to the screen. Many viewers have expressed admiration for his ability to create a film that feels both imaginative and contemporary.

The soundtrack composed by Devi Sri Prasad has also emerged as a major highlight. Fans praised the music for enhancing the emotional depth of the story and adding to the film's magical atmosphere. Several audience members noted that the songs and background score play a crucial role in elevating the overall viewing experience.

Social media reactions suggest that Sing Geetham has struck a chord with viewers looking for something different from conventional commercial cinema. The film's combination of fantasy elements, heartfelt emotions, and memorable music has earned it positive word-of-mouth among movie lovers.

As audience reviews continue to pour in, Sing Geetham appears to be gaining recognition as a distinctive musical fantasy that showcases the enduring creative brilliance of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao while offering an entertaining experience for modern audiences.

#SingGeetham Unique concept with its ups and downs, but deserves a try! A genuinely unique attempt that takes time to find its footing. The musical aspect works initially but starts to feel stretched in the middle portions, while the comedy only lands in bits. However, the… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 11, 2026

#DSP did what only DSP can do. 🔥 A film that communicates through songs needed a composer who could deliver multiple moods, voices, and emotions without repetition. He didn't just compose the music, he became the film's language. ❤️🎵#SingGeetham — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) June 12, 2026

ఏమైంది ఏమైంది… ఏదో ఏదో అయిపోయింది.

ఏమైంది ఏమైంది...ఇప్పుడే “Sing Geetham” సినిమా అయిపోయింది.

మాట్లాడుకుంటూ థియేటర్‌లోకి వచ్చిన వాళ్లంతా… పాట పాడుకుంటూ బయటికి వస్తున్నారు.

navvutharu, yedustharu, padatharu. its tribte to music, tribute to cinema and tribute to singeetham.

best… — Suresh babu (@tanikonda1729) June 11, 2026

#SingGeetham Perfect 5/5. Best movie so far for this Year I have watched .

What a Vision , what an execution, everyone gave their 100%. Definitely going to win lot of awards. Go watch it now. Spoiler alert.

……. SingGeetham- Sing along Devarakonda - Dance along… — bindukiran (@bindukiran) June 11, 2026

#SingGeetham 1st half completed & it's a laugh riot. As a musical, it feels absurd at times, but the impact is clear. Everyone at the interval was talking in singing style (which says a lot about the impact of #SingeethamSrinivasaRao Garu's idea) Winner! pic.twitter.com/F9jhH1qiWw — Vishnu Writess (@VWritessss) June 11, 2026

Done watching #Singgeetham Premieres at @aaacinemasoffl For the OG SSR garu Excellent First half

Ok second half Personally I didn’t like the climax. pic.twitter.com/fm2DkErmUH — Sandeep (@sandeepsandy_24) June 11, 2026

Master peice ane cheppochuu

Next level movie

Crazy undhi

Idea matram super ra babu#singgeetham pic.twitter.com/GsP2hkR7aJ — sudhirnaidu avula (@cinemaoodu) June 11, 2026

Also read: Sing Geetham Review and Rating