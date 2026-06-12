Sing Geetham X Reviews: Here's what audience say

Jun 12, 2026, 11:18 IST
- Sakshi Post

Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's latest fantasy musical drama, Sing Geetham, has received an encouraging response from audiences following its theatrical release. The film, featuring Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi in key roles, is being praised for its refreshing concept and emotional storytelling.

Moviegoers who watched the film have taken to social media to share their reactions, with many appreciating the director's creativity and innovative approach. Several viewers described the film as a rare cinematic experience that blends fantasy, music, and emotion in an engaging manner.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the film has been the vision of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. Despite being one of the most senior filmmakers in the industry, audiences believe he continues to bring fresh ideas and a youthful perspective to the screen. Many viewers have expressed admiration for his ability to create a film that feels both imaginative and contemporary.

The soundtrack composed by Devi Sri Prasad has also emerged as a major highlight. Fans praised the music for enhancing the emotional depth of the story and adding to the film's magical atmosphere. Several audience members noted that the songs and background score play a crucial role in elevating the overall viewing experience.

Social media reactions suggest that Sing Geetham has struck a chord with viewers looking for something different from conventional commercial cinema. The film's combination of fantasy elements, heartfelt emotions, and memorable music has earned it positive word-of-mouth among movie lovers.

As audience reviews continue to pour in, Sing Geetham appears to be gaining recognition as a distinctive musical fantasy that showcases the enduring creative brilliance of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao while offering an entertaining experience for modern audiences.

Also read: Sing Geetham Review and Rating


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