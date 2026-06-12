Police Complaint Review and Rating

A horror-thriller with elements of mystery, action, and supernatural intrigue, Police Complaint stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, Krishna Sai, and Ragini Dwivedi in key roles. Produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramida Sri Films banner and directed by Sanjeev Megoti, the film has arrived in theaters with an intriguing premise centered on karma and crime. Here's how it fares.

Story

The film opens with the mysterious murder of a pregnant woman, a crime believed to be connected to a black magic ritual. The case remains unsolved and buried for years. The narrative takes an unusual turn when a young girl named Advaita walks into a police station and files a complaint asking officers to find her father.

Things become increasingly bizarre when every man the child identifies as her father begins dying under mysterious circumstances. A determined police officer (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) decides to reopen the long-forgotten case, uncovering disturbing secrets from the past. As the investigation progresses, the truth about her husband, Dr. Ram (Naveen Chandra), gradually emerges.

Who is orchestrating these deaths? Are supernatural forces at play, or is there a more logical explanation? The answers lie in a web of hidden crimes, superstition, corruption, and the consequences of past actions.

Analysis

Director Sanjeev Megoti attempts to blend horror, mystery, and the philosophical idea of karma into a commercial thriller. The concept itself is interesting and provides enough intrigue to keep audiences invested. The first half focuses heavily on setting up the mystery, though the pacing occasionally feels uneven. The second half is more engaging as key revelations begin to unfold.

The film succeeds in creating curiosity around its central mystery, and some of the twists work effectively. However, certain portions rely on familiar horror-thriller tropes, and a few scenes could have been tighter for greater impact. While the supernatural angle adds atmosphere, not every subplot receives the depth it deserves.

Performances

Naveen Chandra delivers a dependable performance and handles his role with restraint. His character plays a crucial part in the unfolding mystery, and he lends credibility to the narrative.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is one of the film's major strengths. She brings conviction to the role of the investigating officer and performs well in both emotional and intense moments.

Krishna Sai performs adequately in his role, while Ragini Dwivedi makes a decent impact within the scope of her character. Comedians Srinivasa Reddy and Saptagiri provide occasional comic relief, helping to lighten the mood amid the darker portions of the story. Supporting actors Gemini Suresh and Vijay Bhaskar also deliver satisfactory performances.

Technical Aspects

Cinematographer S.N. Harish Sondekoppa effectively captures the film's dark and eerie atmosphere. The night-time sequences and horror portions are visually appealing and contribute significantly to the mood.

The background score by Aarohana Sudheendra, Sanjeev Megoti, and Sudhakar Mario complements the narrative, particularly during suspense-driven scenes. The tribute song dedicated to Superstar Krishna is a pleasant addition for fans.

Editor Anugoju Renuka Babu keeps the film reasonably crisp, although a few scenes could have benefited from tighter trimming. The VFX and sound design are serviceable and help enhance the thriller elements, even if they don't always stand out.

Plus Points

✔ Interesting premise revolving around karma and mystery

✔ Strong performance by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

✔ Engaging investigative elements in the second half

✔ Effective cinematography and atmospheric visuals

✔ Decent background score

✔ A few well-executed twists

Minus Points

✘ Uneven pacing in parts of the first half

✘ Some predictable horror-thriller tropes

✘ Certain subplots lack depth and stronger emotional payoff

✘ VFX could have been more polished in a few sequences

Verdict

Police Complaint offers an intriguing blend of horror, mystery, and supernatural suspense, backed by a thought-provoking concept of karma. While the film has its share of engaging moments, effective performances, and a reasonably satisfying climax, it is held back by occasional pacing issues and familiar genre conventions. Nevertheless, fans of horror-thrillers may find enough suspense and mystery to keep them invested.

Rating: 2.75/5

Bottom Line: An intriguing horror-thriller that delivers suspense and mystery, despite a few familiar genre pitfalls

Finally: No One Can Escape Karma