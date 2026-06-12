Sing Geetham Review and Rating

Sing-Geetham Review: A Musical Experiment Backed by Emotion and Imagination

Rating: 2.75/5

At 94, veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao proves that creativity knows no age. With Sing-Geetham, the legendary director returns to the big screen with a highly unconventional musical fantasy that challenges the norms of mainstream storytelling. Backed by producer Nag Ashwin and presented by veteran filmmaker C. Ashwini Dutt, the film arrives as one of the most unique cinematic experiments in recent Telugu cinema.

Story

The film unfolds in Kuberapuram, a fictional village where prosperity revolves around gold mining operations controlled by businessman Brahmayya and overseen by his ambitious daughter Renu. Into this setting arrives Pratap, a young entrepreneur who soon encounters Gowri, an environmentally conscious village girl determined to protect the community's last surviving tree.

When the sacred tree is felled despite her protests, Gowri seeks divine intervention from the village deity Kubera. What follows is a bizarre chain of events that throws the entire village into chaos. As fear spreads and villagers begin to suspect a supernatural curse, hidden truths, human greed, and collective responsibility come to the forefront. The mystery behind these strange happenings forms the crux of the narrative.

What Works

The film's greatest strength lies in its originality. At a time when commercial cinema is dominated by violence, action spectacles, and formulaic storytelling, Sing-Geetham dares to be different. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao crafts a fantasy rooted in folklore, environmental consciousness, and human values, creating a cinematic experience that feels refreshingly distinct.

What truly sets the film apart is its narrative structure. Rather than relying on conventional dialogues, conversations organically flow into songs, turning the entire film into a musical storytelling experience. This approach is rarely seen in Indian cinema and gives Sing-Geetham a unique identity. While the format requires some adjustment from viewers, it undoubtedly reflects the filmmaker's inventive spirit.

The emotional depth of the second half significantly strengthens the film. Once the story moves beyond setup and enters its core conflict, the narrative gains momentum. The exploration of the village's past, coupled with themes of greed, redemption, and community welfare, creates several emotionally rewarding moments.

Particularly effective is the climax stretch, where villagers unite for a greater cause after realizing the consequences of their actions. These sequences deliver the emotional payoff the story has been building toward.

Among the cast, Ahilya Bamroo emerges as the heart of the film. Her portrayal of Gowri is sincere, expressive, and emotionally engaging. She brings warmth and conviction to the role while maintaining a strong screen presence throughout.

Ayaan performs competently as Pratap and complements the narrative well. Shalini Kondepudi impresses with a layered performance in a morally complex role, while Nivetha Pethuraj makes her presence felt despite limited screen time. The supporting cast contributes effectively to the film's whimsical world.

Another standout contributor is Devi Sri Prasad. Creating music for a film where songs essentially replace spoken conversations is an enormous challenge, but the composer rises to the occasion brilliantly. His soundtrack not only supports the narrative but becomes an integral part of the storytelling process. The background score further enhances the emotional and fantasy-driven elements of the film.

What Doesn't Work

The film's biggest strength may also become its biggest limitation. The dialogue-through-song format demands patience and acceptance from the audience. Viewers accustomed to traditional narratives may initially find the approach unusual, and it could limit the film's appeal among certain sections.

The pacing in the first half is another concern. Several sequences feel repetitive, resulting in a slower narrative flow. The story takes time to establish its world and central conflict, which occasionally affects engagement levels.

Additionally, the musical format does not always complement emotionally sensitive scenes. In a few instances, moments designed to evoke strong emotions lose some of their impact because of the constant transition into song. The experiment remains admirable, but certain emotional beats could have benefited from a more restrained treatment.

Technical Merits

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao once again demonstrates why he remains one of Indian cinema's most innovative storytellers. His ability to conceive and execute a concept this unconventional at the age of 94 is remarkable. The film reflects his enduring passion for storytelling and his willingness to challenge cinematic conventions.

Devi Sri Prasad deserves special mention for crafting a score that seamlessly integrates with the narrative structure. The songs feel purposeful rather than intrusive, making the ambitious format largely successful.

The cinematography captures the fantasy-driven setting with visual elegance, while the production design effectively creates the fictional world of Kuberapuram. The visual effects are adequate for the story's requirements, though additional refinement could have enhanced the overall visual experience. Editing is satisfactory but could have been tighter in portions of the first half.

Verdict

Sing-Geetham is not a conventional commercial entertainer. It is a daring, imaginative, and heartfelt musical fantasy that celebrates storytelling in its purest form. While its unconventional presentation may not appeal to every viewer and the first half occasionally drags, the film ultimately succeeds because of its originality, emotional core, and powerful musical foundation.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's vision, Ahilya Bamroo's earnest performance, and Devi Sri Prasad's outstanding music make Sing-Geetham a memorable cinematic experience. For audiences willing to embrace something refreshingly different, this film offers a rewarding and emotionally satisfying journey.