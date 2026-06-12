Two Years of Backstabbing: YSRCP Protests Against CBN-led Coalition Govt

Amaravati, June 12: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday launched statewide protests under the banner “Two Years of Backstabbing”, alleging that the ruling coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has failed to fulfill its election promises and has deceived every section of society.

YSRCP leaders organized rallies, demonstrations, bike processions, and public meetings across Andhra Pradesh, accusing the coalition government of neglecting welfare commitments, failing to generate employment, burdening the state with debt, and targeting political opponents through alleged misuse of power.

Coalition Government Failed to Deliver: Dadi Shetty Raja

At Tuni, former minister Dadi Shetty Raja alleged that the coalition government had betrayed women, farmers, youth, and other sections of society.

He said people had not received the benefits they were promised during the last two years and claimed public dissatisfaction was steadily growing. Raja accused the government of misleading unemployed youth with job promises and questioned the massive borrowing being undertaken in the name of Amaravati.

He demanded that the government provide a clear explanation on the state's debt burden, revenue generation, and expenditure patterns. He also alleged that dissenting voices were being harassed through fabricated cases under the guise of a "Red Book" policy.

Expressing confidence in YSRCP’s future prospects, Raja said the party would return to power under the leadership of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2029.

Public Losing Patience with Government: Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy

In Prakasam district, Darshi MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, stating that the coalition government had exhausted public goodwill within just two years.

He claimed people were becoming increasingly frustrated with the government's functioning and warned that public resentment could intensify if corrective measures were not taken. He accused Naidu of prioritizing Amaravati while neglecting welfare commitments and questioned the status of promises such as unemployment allowance and financial assistance schemes for women.

The MLA also criticized Education Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that unemployed youth had been misled through recruitment-related promises.

‘Days Numbered for Destructive Coalition Government’: Perni Kittu

Speaking at Machilipatnam, YSRCP leader Perni Kittu said the coalition government had come to power on the strength of what he described as false promises.

He alleged that despite completing two years in office, the government had failed to deliver pensions, house sites, and welfare measures for vulnerable sections. Kittu also accused ministers of interfering in departments outside their jurisdiction and alleged that YSRCP workers had been subjected to political harassment and false cases.

He asserted that YSRCP cadres would continue to stand firmly behind the party and work towards bringing Jagan Mohan Reddy back to power.

‘YS Jagan Will Return as Chief Minister’: Jogi Ramesh

Former minister Jogi Ramesh accused Chandrababu Naidu of betraying voters through what he called deceptive promises.

He claimed farmers had suffered under the current administration and contrasted the situation with the previous YSRCP government, which he said focused on welfare and public welfare initiatives.

Ramesh asserted that YSRCP remained a party built on credibility and leadership and predicted that Jagan Mohan Reddy would become Chief Minister again in the next election.

He also challenged political rivals in Mylavaram and accused the coalition government of suppressing opposition voices through arrests and intimidation.

Government Must Wake Up: Buggana Rajendranath

In Don, former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy criticized the coalition government for failing to implement its promises despite being in power for two years.

Addressing a large gathering of party leaders and workers, he warned that the government would face serious political consequences if it continued to ignore public concerns.

YSRCP Not Afraid of Cases: Kurasala Kannababu

At Kakinada Rural, former minister Kurasala Kannababu led a massive bike rally and accused the coalition government of securing power through unrealistic promises.

He questioned the implementation of schemes such as financial assistance for women, unemployment benefits, and pensions for those above 50 years of age. Kannababu alleged that the government was filing cases against those who questioned its performance.

He declared that YSRCP workers would not be intimidated by legal threats or political pressure.

Massive Protests Across Districts

Large-scale protests were also reported from Tirupati, Guntur, Nellore, Chittoor, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, Krishna, Anakapalli, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Palnadu, Konaseema, Pulivendula, and several other constituencies.

YSRCP leaders organized rallies, burned copies of the coalition manifesto, released black balloons, displayed protest exhibits, and staged demonstrations highlighting what they termed the government's failure to implement key promises, including the "Super Six" commitments.

In Nandyal, party workers even used bullock carts and donkeys as part of a symbolic protest against the government's policies.

Police Restrictions Trigger Controversy

Tension prevailed in parts of the state after police allegedly restricted the movement of YSRCP leaders and cadres heading to protest venues.

In Tadipatri, former MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy was reportedly placed under house arrest while preparing to participate in the agitation. YSRCP leaders alleged that despite court permissions, police prevented him from joining the protest.

Similar complaints emerged from Palnadu district, where party workers claimed they were stopped while travelling to Amaravati for the demonstrations.

YSRCP Demands Fulfilment of Election Promises

Throughout the statewide agitation, YSRCP leaders reiterated a common demand: the coalition government must fulfill the promises made to the people before coming to power.

The party alleged that major commitments, including unemployment allowances, welfare schemes for women, pensions, and employment opportunities, remain unfulfilled even after two years in office.

As protests continued across Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP leaders vowed to intensify their campaign against the government and take the issue directly to the people in the coming months.