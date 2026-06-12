New OTT Releases This Weekend: 9 Movies and Shows to watch

Streaming platforms are bringing an exciting mix of fresh content this weekend, offering something for every type of viewer. From gripping crime thrillers and emotional dramas to horror-comedies and true-crime documentaries, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and other services have plenty of new titles ready for binge-watching.

Here's a look at some of the biggest releases arriving this weekend.

Every Year After

Amazon Prime Video has added a romantic drama based on a bestselling novel that follows the evolving relationship between two childhood friends. Spanning several years and told through different timelines, the story explores friendship, love, heartbreak and life's unexpected turns.

Viral Hit

Netflix brings a live-action adaptation of a popular Korean webtoon. The story centers on a young man whose accidental viral fame changes his life completely. As he turns online fights into a source of income, he finds himself navigating the challenges of internet popularity and personal survival.

Raakh

Ali Fazal headlines this intense crime thriller inspired by a notorious kidnapping case. The film follows a young police officer who becomes determined to track down dangerous criminals after two teenagers disappear. As the investigation progresses, he encounters disturbing truths and complex moral questions.

Sweet Magnolias Season 5

Fans of the long-running drama can reconnect with Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue as they begin new chapters in their lives. The latest season focuses on career opportunities, personal relationships and major life decisions that test the strength of their friendship.

Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar leads this horror-comedy that mixes family drama with supernatural suspense. What begins as a destination wedding celebration soon transforms into a frightening experience when mysterious events start unfolding inside an ancestral mansion with a dark past.

Dridam

This Malayalam crime thriller follows a police officer posted to a seemingly quiet town. His routine assignment quickly takes a dramatic turn after a suspicious death sparks a chain of crimes, forcing him to uncover the truth before the situation spirals further out of control.

Maternal Instinct

Netflix's latest true-crime documentary revisits a shocking criminal case that stunned the United States. Through detailed investigation and interviews, the documentary examines a disturbing story of deception that ultimately led to a tragic crime.

The Evil Lawyer

This legal drama from Thailand follows an ambitious attorney whose life is shattered after being falsely accused of a crime. In his fight to clear his name, he joins forces with a controversial lawyer known for exploiting loopholes in the justice system.

The Polygamist

Based on a bestselling novel, this drama explores the consequences of secrets and betrayal. The story follows a successful businessman whose carefully maintained public image begins to collapse when his hidden relationships are exposed.

Final Verdict

Whether you're looking for mystery, romance, horror, crime, or emotional drama, this weekend's OTT lineup offers plenty of compelling options. With major releases spread across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar, viewers have no shortage of fresh entertainment to add to their watchlists.

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