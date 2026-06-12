Hyderabad Family Duped Of ₹3.5 Crore In Film Hero Scam

A major fraud case linked to the dream of entering the film industry has surfaced in Hyderabad, where an elderly man claims he was cheated out of ₹3.5 crore by a couple who allegedly promised to launch his son as a movie hero.

According to the complaint, the accused introduced themselves as film producers operating under a production banner and convinced the victim that they could establish his son in the Telugu film industry. They reportedly assured the family that a feature film would be produced with the young man in the lead role and that the project would generate substantial financial returns.

Believing the promises, the victim allegedly invested large sums of money over a period of time. The total amount handed over to the couple is said to have exceeded ₹3.5 crore.

However, the promised film project never materialized. As doubts began to grow, the family reportedly sought clarification and later demanded the return of their money. The complainant alleges that instead of refunding the amount, the accused threatened to damage his son's prospects in the film industry.

Left with no resolution, the victim approached the Hyderabad Police and lodged a formal complaint. Authorities are expected to investigate the financial transactions and the circumstances under which the money was allegedly collected.

The case has once again highlighted the risks faced by aspiring actors and their families who are eager to enter the entertainment industry. Experts often advise newcomers to verify the credentials of production houses, filmmakers, and talent agencies before making any financial commitments.

With the investigation now underway, police are expected to examine the allegations and determine whether a larger pattern of fraud is involved. The incident serves as a reminder that promises of fame and success can sometimes be exploited by individuals seeking to take advantage of hopeful newcomers to the film world.

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