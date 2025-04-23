BJP leaders condemn Pahalgam terror attack; call for united national response, stronger measures

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Following the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including that of tourists, locals, an Indian Navy man and an Intelligence officer, strong reactions have poured in from political leaders.

Union Ministers have voiced outrage and sorrow while urging the nation to unite against terrorism and foreign-sponsored violence.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed deep concern over the nature and timing of the attack, calling it one of the most disturbing incidents in recent years.

"I believe this is a major incident after a long time, especially since such an attack hadn’t occurred at a tourist spot before. I strongly condemn this act. Pakistan has always played such a role, consistently infiltrating and sending terrorists into India to challenge us," he said.

"I believe this is a serious challenge posed to India and people were specifically targeted there those who were not Muslim," he added.

Athawale also appealed for political unity in the wake of the tragedy. "Regarding the attack in Pahalgam, the Opposition, the ruling party, and the entire nation should raise their voice together," he added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also issued a statement expressing grief over the loss of lives, especially highlighting the death of a Karnataka native.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, is deeply shocking. It is tragic that Manjunatha Rao from Shivamogga, Karnataka, lost his life when militants opened fire in a popular tourist spot.

"The militants have attacked a peaceful place frequented by tourists, and strong measures will follow in the coming days. My heartfelt prayers go out to the deceased souls, and I wish strength to their families during this difficult time," Joshi said.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, while condemning the attack, raised a broader concern over the repeated targeting of Hindus.

"This is extremely condemnable, and I believe it's time to ask, how long will Hindus continue to suffer like this? During the Partition of the country, Hindus were massacred. In Godhra, Hindus were attacked. In communal riots, Hindus suffered. In Bangladesh, Hindus were persecuted. In Belgaum, Hindus are still being targeted. In Pulwama, Hindus were killed. Hindus continue to face violence," he said.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place in the scenic Baisaran Valley, is one of the most heinous assaults on civilians in recent years. With terrorists reportedly emerging from the nearby forests and opening indiscriminate fire on tourists, the incident has sent shockwaves across the nation.

As investigations continue and security operations intensify in the region, leaders across party lines have demanded decisive action to prevent future attacks and hold those responsible to account.

