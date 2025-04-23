Vikas Khanna reflects on his struggles with clumsy feet and the challenge of running

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Celebrity chef and author Vikas Khanna has opened up about his personal struggles with clubfoot, a condition that caused him to battle with "clumsy feet" during his childhood.

In a heartfelt reflection, Khanna shares how he faced the challenges of running and mobility, undergoing clubfoot surgery as part of his journey to overcome the physical limitations. On Wednesday, Vikas took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from his childhood days. He dropped a rare childhood photograph of himself, just a few weeks old, sitting on his mother’s lap with his feet bandaged after undergoing clubfoot surgery in Delhi.

In the caption of his post, the chef recalled how, as a toddler, he had trouble running due to his condition. He poignantly described how, when people would ask his mother about his clumsy feet and the challenges he faced, she would simply smile and say, “He’ll fly one day.” Khanna, now a celebrated figure in the culinary world, attributes much of his resilience to his mother’s unwavering faith in him.

The celebrity chef captioned the post, “I honestly don’t know how I’ve made it this far in life. Back then, when people used to ask my Maa about my clumsy feet… about how I struggled to run. She’d smile and say, “He’ll fly one day.” Maybe that’s what did the magic. Her faith. Her quiet strength. Her energy that never once wavered. Today, I heard a song that felt like her words. Felt like her. This is me, just a few weeks old, with my Aunt and Maa—right after my clubfoot surgery in Delhi.”

Vikas Khanna frequently shares heartfelt photos of his mother on social media, expressing his deep love and admiration for her. His posts often highlight the special bond they share, with Khanna openly acknowledging the strength and support she has provided him throughout his life.

Work-wise, the chef was recently seen as a judge on the show “Celebrity MasterChef.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.