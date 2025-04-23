Minor dies as accused crushed her face after failed attempt of sexual assault in MP

Bhopal, April 23 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl passed away in the early hours of Wednesday following a brutal assault under the Bada Malhera police station area of Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, 45-year-old Balkrishna Yadav, allegedly attempted to sexually assault the minor before resorting to violence.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

"The accused Yadav lured the victim, along with her siblings and cousins, by offering them toffees while they were playing near their home. He then led the girl away to an isolated spot, dismissing her siblings, where he attempted to commit sexual assault on her. When his assault failed, Yadav brutally crushed the girl's face with a heavy stone in an attempt to silence her and cover up his crime," Rohit Aalwa, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bada Malhera, told IANS.

"He could have committed the crime," the officer further said, "but the victim's siblings had immediately informed their mother that the accused had driven them away.

As the victim's father was out for work in a nearby town, the mother of the victim rushed to the scene and witnessed the accused fleeing.

She promptly alerted the police while the critically injured girl was taken to a local hospital.

Due to the severity of her condition, the victim was later referred to Chhatarpur District Hospital.

"Despite the doctors wanting her to be referred to Gwalior, her health was too unstable for transportation. She succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Wednesday," the officer said.

The officer further said that initial medical examinations do not confirm sexual assault; however, the autopsy report is awaited to clarify this aspect.

Based on its findings, additional charges may be filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday.

