Tom Cruise’s shots in Svalbard in ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ BTS footage

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s BTS footage of him shooting in the Norwegian archipelago, Svalbard for his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ has surfaced on the Internet.

In the latest behind-the-scenes footage from ‘Mission Impossible 8’, Tom Cruise gives fans a glimpse into one of the film’s most extreme locations of Svalbard located in the Arctic Ocean.

Svalbard, which is located between mainland Norway and the North Pole, served as the perfect setting to bring yet another thrilling chapter of ‘Mission: Impossible’ to life.

Tom Cruise said in the BTS video, “The landscape is just breathtakingly beautiful”.

His co-star Simon Pegg puts it, “If you want to shoot on the ice cap, you are going with temperatures that are absolutely the most extreme”.

Director Christopher McQuarrie emphasizes that this kind of raw environment simply can’t be faked. He said, “You cannot fake being in minus 40 degrees. Take your gloves off for a few seconds and your fingers will start to freeze”.

The harsh reality of the shoot wasn’t just about discomfort, it was about authenticity. And that’s what Cruise is all about.

This isn’t the first time Cruise has taken things to the edge for the Mission: Impossible franchise. From climbing the Burj Khalifa to hanging off airplanes mid-flight, his pursuit of realism has always been part of the thrill. But Svalbard adds a new element to the legacy, a haunting, frozen desolation that no green screen could replicate.

Actress Hayley Atwell, who joins the action once again, echoes that sentiment. She believes the stark, frozen setting adds not just spectacle, but genuine tension and atmosphere to the story.

Tom Cruise said, “It looks amazing on screen”.

The film is set to arrive cinemas in India on May 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 4DX & IMAX.

