Vivek Agnihotri reveals long-held fears of terror attack, questions notion of peace in Kashmir

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has voiced his long-standing concerns over the situation in Kashmir, saying he had feared a terror attack for quite some time.

Reacting to the recent tragic event, Agnihotri claimed that what was perceived as peace in the region was, in reality, a “strategic silence.” Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a heart-wrenching viral photo of a woman sitting beside her husband’s dead body and strongly condemned the terror attack. The director captioned the post, “OMG. OMG. OMG. Just landed in Chicago to learn about this inhuman tragedy. I had feared this for a long time. I’ve been saying all along — it wasn’t peace in Kashmir, it was a strategic silence. I urge @amitshahofficial ji to immediately safeguard both Kashmir and Bengal before another tragedy unfolds. I know their tactics.”

It’s worth noting that Vivek Agnihotri is also the director of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a powerful film centered on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir. The 2022 drama starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

The story centered on a young Kashmiri Hindu college student who is raised by his grandfather in exile and kept in the dark about the tragic circumstances surrounding his parents' deaths. Following his grandfather’s passing, the student—who had previously accepted a sanitized version of the exodus while in college—embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about his family’s past.

A wave of outrage and grief has swept across the Indian film industry, with numerous celebrities strongly denouncing the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., Allu Arjun, and many others have voiced their deep sorrow and anger over the tragic incident.

