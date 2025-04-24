Google Ultimatum to Staff: Return or Resign, Work From Home Cancelled

Google has issued a strong ultimatum to employees working from home: return to the office under a hybrid model or consider leaving the company. The tech giant has begun sending emails to several remote employees, especially those in teams based in India and Telugu-speaking regions, warning that remote work will no longer be an option unless they live far from a physical office.

Employees within 50 miles of a Google office have been asked to shift to a hybrid work model by June, meaning they must attend the office a few days a week. Those unwilling to comply have been offered voluntary exit options, and in some cases, relocation support is being provided for those ready to move closer to office locations.

This move is part of Google’s wider effort to cut costs and focus investments on AI infrastructure and talent development. Over the past year, the company has already undergone several rounds of job cuts and voluntary buyouts.

One of the hardest-hit teams is People Operations (HR), where staff have been told to return or risk losing their positions. Employees in Google Technical Services are also facing similar choices — either relocate to within office proximity or exit the company.

A Google spokesperson stated that in-person collaboration remains crucial for innovation and problem-solving. The shift reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies are gradually moving away from pandemic-era remote flexibility.