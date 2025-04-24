'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak on life behind the camera: Not as easy as it looks

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Eshaa Pathak, who plays the role of Gauri in Sun Neo’s show "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri", opened up about the real side of being an actor.

Eshaa claimed that anyone who thinks acting is simple, should try doing just one full-day shoot.

Opening up about the not-so-easy life of an actor, Eshaa shared, “Being an actor is definitely not as easy as it looks. Even some of my own friends who aren't from the industry often say things like, “You’re lucky, your life seems so fun and easy.” They assume that since someone else is doing our makeup, hair, and costume, all we have to do is stand in front of the camera and act. But what they don’t realize is that “just acting” is actually the most challenging part. Every other department finishes their work and leaves, but we’re the ones who carry the character, the look, and the emotions through long, demanding hours. For instance, someone might help me wear a heavy lehenga, but it’s me who has to carry it for hours, manage quick changes, and still perform.”

Shedding light on the emotional and mental pressure faced by the actors, Eshaa added, “On top of the physical effort, there’s emotional and mental pressure too. We have to learn our scripts, stay focused, and emote convincingly, all while dealing with our own personal lives. Working 12-hour shifts while constantly staying in character isn’t easy — it takes real discipline and emotional strength. Right now, I’m not just Esha, I’m portraying Gauri, and that shift in mindset is a big deal. Acting is a demanding job, and to anyone who thinks it's simple, I’d say: try doing just one full-day shoot, only then will they truly understand the effort that goes into what we do.”

"Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri" revolves around a brave and kind woman Gauri who turns an unwanted marriage into a journey of strength and self-discovery. Along with Eshaa, the show also stars Savi Thakur, and Swati Shah in key roles.

