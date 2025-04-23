Pahalgam Terror Attack: Photo of Terrorist Running with Rifle Revealed

Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir: A terrorist attack unfolded in the town of Pahalgam on Tuesday, sending shockwaves across the region. National media has released an image of one of the assailants, captured while running with an assault rifle, moments after the gunfire broke out.

Authorities report that 8 to 10 individuals were involved in the attack, with 5 to 7 of them suspected to have crossed into India from Pakistan. Following the assault, the militants fled into the nearby forest, and security forces immediately launched an extensive search operation.

Army units, along with local police and CRPF, have been deployed to track down the attackers. Aerial surveillance, sniffer dogs, and intensified ground searches are all part of the operation. The area remains on high alert as forces work to prevent any further infiltration and to locate the suspects.

Although no casualties have been reported at this time, the attack has raised serious concerns over the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region. Authorities are urging the public to stay alert while the investigation and search for the militants continue.