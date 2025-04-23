AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025: Dates, Fee, and More

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 on April 23, 2025, at 10 AM through the official website bse.ap.gov.in. For students who are not happy with their marks, the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 will take place from May 19 to 28. Students can remit fees between April 24 and April 30 without late fee, or up to May 18 with a Rs 50 late fee.

AP SSC Result 2025 Announced

The AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 has been released online, and students can view their marks by accessing the official website. The BSEAP SSC Class 10th examinations were conducted offline from March 17 to 31, 2025, in pen-and-paper mode at various exam centers in Andhra Pradesh.

How to Download AP SSC Result 2025

Students can download the AP SSC Result 2025 by following these easy steps:

Go to the AP Board official website at results. bse.ap.gov.in .

. Click on the link for 'AP SSC Class 10th Results 2025' from the homepage.

Enter your AP Board Roll Number in the specified field.

Click on the 'Submit' option.

The BSEAP SSC Result 2025 marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

Verify your information and download the online marks memo for future reference.

Details Included in Result Marks Memo

The AP SSC Result 2025 online scorecard has the following information:

Candidate name and roll number

District name

Subjects attempted (Three language and three non-language papers)

Internal marks and average grade points secured

Grade points and pass status (Passed/Failed)

Supplementary Exams:

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can appear for the supplementary exams, which will be held from May 19 to 28, 2025. The fee payment for supplementary exams can be made from April 24 to April 30 without late fee, or until May 18 with a Rs 50 late fee.

Resolving Discrepancies

If a student experiences any problem or discrepancy in his/her AP SSC Result 2025 marks memo, he/she is requested to approach the board authorities at the earliest to sort out the discrepancies.

Conclusion

The AP SSC 10th Result 2025 is a landmark in the academic life of students. We would like to congratulate all the successfully passed students and wish them good luck for their future. For those who could not do well, we urge them to try harder and perform better in the supplementary exams.

