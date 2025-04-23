AP SSC 10th Class Results 2025: Parvathipuram Manyam Tops with 93.90% Pass Rate

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the AP SSC results 2025 with Parvathipuram Manyam district reporting a whopping 93.90% pass percentage. The result is now live online and students can access their marks by visiting the official websites: bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.

How to Download AP 10th Class Result 2025 Marks Memo

For downloading the marks memo, the students can simply follow these easy steps:

Visit the official web portal: bse.ap.gov.in

Find the 'AP SSC result 2025' option on the homepage

Enter the roll number

The AP SSC 10th Result 2025 will display on the screen

Print and download the marks memo PDF

Save it for future reference

Key Statistics

Along with the scores, BSEAP will also reveal significant figures like the student enrollment, number of students appearing, number of students passing, pass percentage in aggregate, and topper's list. The statistics will also offer significant knowledge on the state students' as well as school performance.

Conclusion

The AP SSC result 2025 is a milestone moment in the education life of the students. We congratulate all those students who passed the exam and wish them luck for their future life. We hope those students who could not perform well this time will do better in the future by hard work.

📢 The SSC Public Examinations results for March 2025 have been announced. 📢 This year, out of 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14%👏👍🏻. I'm delighted to see that Parvathipuram Manyam district has topped the list with an… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 23, 2025

