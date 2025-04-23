AP SSC 10th Results 2025 Live: Result Out by 10 AM on BSEAP official website bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is expected to announce the Class 10 (SSC) results on April 23, 2025, at 10 AM. Students can check their results on the official website—results.bse.ap.gov.in—by entering their roll numbers.

How to Check AP SSC Results 2025 Online

Here’s a quick and easy guide for students to check their results:

Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link for “Class 10 (SSC) Results.”

Enter your roll number in the box.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download or take a screenshot for future reference.

If the website is slow or busy, students can also check their results through SMS or throughDigiLocker.

These options make it easier for everyone to access their results quickly.

The AP SSC exams were held from March 17 to March 31, 2025. Thousands of students across the state are now waiting eagerly for their results.Over 6.3 lakh students appeared for the BSEAP SSC exam 2024. Nearly 6,16,615 students appeared, of which 5,34,574 students passed the exams. The AP SSC 10th Exam Marks memo will consist of details such as the student’s name and hall ticket number, marks scored in each subject, total marks obtained, result status, and grades. Once released, any discrepancies in the marks memo should be brought to the notice of the officials through the Principals within one month from the date of the result declaration. The board will not entertain any representations from candidates after one month of result declaration.

Last year, Parvathipuram Manyam was the top performing district, followed by Srikakulam, YSR , Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema, and Vizianagaram.