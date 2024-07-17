Vijayasai Reddy blasts Nara Lokesh, casteist media

"What I saw in the last three days has been a clear case of the Kamma media trial wherein the judge, prosecutor and witnesses belong to the same caste-based media. I am a supporter of free and independent media but the last few days have shown how some yellow media channels tried to tarnish my image. I won’t keep quiet," wrote Vijayasaid Reddy, who has been facing motivated allegations lately.

Addressing TDP leader Nara Lokesh, he wrote that he has never insulted any journalist. "I have only talked about the casteist anarchic forces you are fostering under the guise of the media. If you didn't understand my words, listen to my press meet again. I will teach anyone who needs it about good manners. If you want to know what your language is, watch your videos for the last twenty months," Vijayasai Reddy wrote.

Vijayasaid Reddy also questioned Lokesh on the inability of the government to render justice in various cases where women are the victims. He questioned the silence of the government and the Kootami on the crimes that have taken place in AP in the last 40 days.