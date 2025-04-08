Allu Arjun Birthday: Top 15 Best Movies and Iconic Performances That Shaped His Stardom

From debuting as a shy young lover to ruling the screen as a fierce rebel, Allu Arjun has continuously evolved as an actor, performer, and style icon. Over the years, Allu Arjun has delivered a string of memorable performances that showcase his range as an actor and a dancer. From mass entertainers to emotionally rich dramas, from charming lovers to rugged rebels, Allu Arjun has consistently reinvented himself while staying true to his roots. These fifteen films are not just milestones in his career—they're milestones in modern Telugu cinema.

Here’s a look at 15 of his most celebrated films that helped define his stardom and cement his place as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

1.Gangotri (2003)

Allu Arjun made a promising debut with Gangotri, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. Playing a simple yet endearing young man, Arjun showcased his potential and charisma right from the start. The film was a commercial hit and laid the foundation for a successful career.

2. Arya (2004)

This romantic drama became a cult classic, with Arjun’s portrayal of the free-spirited, selfless lover winning hearts across the country. Directed by Sukumar, Arya was a game-changer in Telugu cinema and turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.

3. Bunny (2005)

In this mass entertainer, Arjun played the title role with swagger and style. His chemistry with co-star Gowri Munjal and the film’s action-packed narrative made it a box office success, further strengthening his fan base.

4. Desamuduru (2007)

Arjun’s rugged avatar as a crime-fighting journalist in this Puri Jagannadh directorial made waves. His look, performance, and fight sequences received high praise, making Desamuduru a defining action film in his career.

5. Parugu (2008)

A departure from action, Parugu gave Arjun a platform to showcase his emotional depth. His portrayal of Krishna, a carefree youngster caught in a tense family situation, earned him the Nandi Special Jury Award.

6. Arya 2 (2009)

Returning to his iconic role, Arjun gave an intense and layered performance in this spiritual sequel. His portrayal of an obsessive yet lovable character was widely appreciated, and the film's soundtrack became a major hit.

7. Vedam (2010)

In this critically acclaimed anthology, Arjun played a struggling slum-dweller dreaming of a better life. His raw and realistic portrayal won him a Filmfare Award, marking one of the most powerful performances of his career.

8. Julayi (2012)

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Julayi combined humor, action, and sharp dialogues. Arjun’s role as a witty and street-smart youth was well-received, and the film became one of the biggest hits of the year.

9. Iddarammayilatho (2013)

Though not his biggest hit, Arjun's stylish look, brilliant dancing, and musical chemistry with the soundtrack stood out. The film gained popularity for its visual appeal and his performance.

10. Race Gurram (2014)

A high-energy action-comedy, Race Gurram was a commercial blockbuster. Arjun’s portrayal of Lucky, a fun-loving yet brave guy, won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The film also had standout performances from Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj.

11. S/O Satyamurthy (2015)

This family drama revolved around values and relationships, and Arjun delivered a mature, heartfelt performance. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was a major commercial success and resonated with family audiences.

12. Sarrainodu (2016)

A full-fledged mass entertainer, Sarrainodu showcased Arjun as a powerful vigilante. His action sequences, physical transformation, and mass appeal turned the film into a major box office hit, especially in B and C centers.

13. DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham (2017)

In this action-comedy, Arjun played a Brahmin chef moonlighting as a vigilante. His comic timing and dual-shade performance, along with mass elements, made the film a crowd-pleaser despite mixed reviews.

14. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

One of the most successful Telugu films of all time, this family entertainer had everything—drama, humor, music, and style. Arjun’s charismatic performance, paired with Thaman’s award-winning music, made the film a landmark in his career.

15. Pushpa: The Rise (2021) & Pushpa: The Rule (2024)

Arjun stunned audiences with his rugged and intense transformation into Pushpa Raj. His performance in Pushpa: The Rise earned him the prestigious National Award for Best Actor. With Pushpa: The Rule, he set the box office on fire and smashed the records.