Naidu Lays Foundation for Family Home in Amaravati During Private Ceremony

After years of residing in realtor Lingamaneni Ramesh’s property, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for his family’s new home in Amaravati during a private ceremony. Notably, no TDP leaders were invited to the event.

The plot, which spans approximately 25,000 square yards, is located along the significant E-6 road. It is strategically situated near key landmarks, including the residences of judges, the temporary High Court, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), and accommodations for government employees. The important Seed Access Road, which provides vital connectivity to the capital area, also runs close to the property.

The location of the Chief Minister's residence has raised concerns about potential traffic congestion in the area.

Despite representing Kuppam for eight consecutive terms, Chandrababu Naidu does not own a house in the constituency. Even when the TDP was in opposition from 2019 to 2024, Naidu frequently split his time between his Hyderabad residence and an Undavalli home, which was reportedly given to him in a quid pro quo arrangement for altering the alignment of the Inner Ring Road (IRR).

Amid mounting pressure, Naidu eventually purchased the land to build his house in Amaravati.

The plot, which was originally owned by three farmers from the same family, falls under the returnable land category. Naidu has reportedly paid the full price for the land and acquired it from them.

Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and grandson Devansh, performed the traditional puja at the site.