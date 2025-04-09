Pawan's Son Mark Out of Danger, Medical Tests Underway: Health Update

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has confirmed that his eight-year-old son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was injured in a recent fire incident in Singapore. In an official statement issued on April 8, Pawan Kalyan shared that Mark is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital and is “gradually recovering.”

Fire Incident in Singapore

The incident occurred at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore on April 8. According to reports, several people, including school children, were affected by the blaze. Emergency teams, including the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), responded swiftly to bring the fire under control.

Mark, who is currently studying in Singapore, suffered burns on his limbs and breathing issues due to smoke inhalation. He was quickly admitted to the hospital, where he remains under close medical supervision.

Support from Indian Leaders

The incident has drawn attention and concern from leaders across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called Pawan Kalyan to express his support and convey his prayers. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also reached out over the phone.

Additionally, YSRCP Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes for Mark’s speedy recovery through social media. The Indian High Commission in Singapore has been instructed to provide all necessary assistance to the family.

Pawan Kalyan Rushes to Singapore

At the time of the incident, Pawan Kalyan was on an official visit to Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. After concluding his engagements, he immediately flew to Singapore to be with his son. His scheduled public events in Visakhapatnam were cancelled in light of the emergency.