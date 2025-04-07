World Health Day 2025: Hyderabad Struggles with Insomnia and Emotional Detachment

Hyderabad, known as the City of Pearls, is facing a hidden challenge: the growing impact of urban development on mental health. As the city expands, many residents are struggling with irritability, insomnia, and emotional detachment. This issue is often overlooked in the rush to build and develop, but on April 7, World Health Day, the WHO's theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures” reminds us to look into the root causes of such conditions.

The Stress of Urban Life

Urban life promises opportunities but often brings stress. In cities like Hyderabad, residents are constantly surrounded by noise, traffic, and overcrowded spaces. The design of many areas prioritizes movement over creating quiet spaces for mental relaxation. When people don’t feel safe, connected, or calm, it can feel like the brain is constantly under threat—even when no immediate danger exists.

In fast-growing areas like Gachibowli and Hitec City, many buildings are high-rise apartments with minimal shared spaces or access to green areas. These neighborhoods are often surrounded by concrete with little opportunity for relaxation or connection to nature. According to a 2023 urban audit, only 3.5% of Greater Hyderabad’s land is designated as green space, which is much lower than the WHO's recommended 9 square meters per person.

The Hidden Effects of Noise and Pollution

Noise pollution is another stressor in Hyderabad. In areas like Punjagutta and Mehdipatnam, constant honking and construction noise can exceed safe levels, regularly reaching 85 decibels, much higher than the acceptable urban threshold of 55 decibels. Chronic exposure to such noise can increase stress hormones, affecting concentration, sleep, and even digestion. Persistent noise keeps the body’s stress system activated, making it difficult to relax, even during sleep.

Urban Loneliness and Lack of Connection

Urban loneliness is also on the rise in Hyderabad. Despite being surrounded by people, many residents feel disconnected, especially in nuclear families and communities where work demands stretch late into the evening. This lack of time and space to build meaningful relationships contributes to emotional distress and worsens overall well-being.

Hopeful Changes in the City

There are some positive developments, however. Some areas in Hyderabad are working to improve mental health through small community-driven changes. In Kondapur, residents and local organizations have transformed an empty lot into a community garden. With benches, native plants, and open spaces for yoga, the park now serves as a gathering spot for local women and senior citizens.

Additionally, the Telangana Urban Forest Parks initiative has helped create green spaces like KBR National Park and Sanjeevaiah Park. These areas provide much-needed places for relaxation and help improve mental well-being. Even spending just 20 minutes in these green spaces can help reset the nervous system, making them essential for preventing mental health issues.

Designing Cities for Better Mental Health

Mental health is influenced not only by individual factors but also by the environment people live in. Good urban design can positively impact mental health. Cities should include wide sidewalks, clean air, natural light, and low noise levels. Public spaces where people can feel safe and grounded are crucial for emotional well-being.

To build mentally healthy cities, India needs more than just infrastructure—it requires intentional urban planning. Some suggested improvements include mandatory green spaces in all residential areas, mixed-use designs that combine living, working, and social spaces, and pedestrian-friendly zones in commercial areas. These small changes can help reduce stress, loneliness, and improve the overall quality of life in Hyderabad.

In the race for development, it is crucial for cities like Hyderabad to focus on mental health by creating spaces that promote calm, connection, and overall well-being.