Ajith's Good Bad Ugly Release: Where's the Buzz?

For long, Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar has made one thing obvious in his career. He has made it clear that he will not promote his movies under any circumstances. While that worked well during the time when social media wasn't really a thing, promotions have become a key part of movies' campaigns nowadays. Without proper marketing, there have been too many instances of a movie tanking at the box office.

This is particularly true for movies that are released in the Telugu state. With so many movies releasing every single week, it's getting increasingly difficult for audiences to identify a good movie. The same is happening with Ajith's upcoming film "Good Bad Ugly." After Vidaamuyarchi's debacle, Ajith fans are hungry for a hit. The pre-sales of Vidaamuyarchi proved the stardom of Ajith to the trade circles, and Good Bad Ugly is also doing great.

The movie has already crossed the likes of Sankrantiki Vastunnam and Chhaava in terms of advanced booking numbers. However, the movie has received very little attention, except in Tamil Nadu. Mythri Movie Makers, the film's financier, did not schedule any promotional events.

Hero Ajith's refusal to participate in his films' pre-release activities handicaps Mythri Movie Makers, forcing them to rely solely on online content for promotion. At one point, there were doubts raised about whether the movie would even get a release in Telugu states. Tomorrow, theaters will screen the Telugu-dubbed version alongside the Tamil version.

But, BookMyShow and other ticketing platforms show no buzz for Good Bad Ugly in both the Telugu states. Given the disastrous performance of Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly will require a significant turnaround.

However, movie lovers in Tamil Nadu will celebrate the film like never before, as Ajith Kumar hasn't announced his next film yet. With his focus fully on racing, fans wonder whether Ajith will sign another movie. So, they are gearing up to celebrate Good Bad Ugly with all their might and make it profitable so that they could witness their "Thala" do more films in the future.