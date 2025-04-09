Europa League: Major boost for Man Utd as Kobbie Mainoo returns to training

Manchester, April 9 (IANS): Manchester United received a welcome boost as Kobbie Mainoo worked out at Carrington on Wednesday. The 19-year-old, who hasn't played for the Red Devils since the clash with Leicester on February 7, looked fit and fresh ahead of the trip to France for the Europa League match against Lyon.

Mainoo has been out after sustaining a muscle injury and will be hoping to get back to getting consistent game time after having played reduced minutes under new coach Ruben Amorim. The young midfielder broke through to the United senior squad last season and also started in the England squad that lost in the finals of the 2024 European Championship against Spain.

It remains to be seen whether or not Mainoo will be involved against Lyon at Groupama Stadium, but the boss did provide an update following the 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

"Kobbie Mainoo is training with us; we want to be careful, again, with our players, but maybe he’s going to be in our squad," said Amorim in a conversation with the club's official website..

Matthijs de Ligt was missing from the session, after also being absent at Old Trafford against Manchester City.

It remains to be seen how long the Netherlands international is out of action, but Ruben may provide an update during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the Europa League quarterfinal first leg, said a report on the club's official website.

Toby Collyer didn't join the session either, after suffering a knock recently.

Luke Shaw was involved once again as the Three Lions international continues to step up his return to full fitness. Shaw has only played three times for United this term but could stake a claim to be involved on Thursday night against the Ligue 1 outfit. Several Academy players were also present, with Harry Amass and Jayden Kamason. Godwill Kukonki and Jack Moorhouse are all training with the group.

