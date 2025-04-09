Dalljiet Kaur reflects on her new journey as a producer & what the future holds for her

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) After proving her mettle as an actor, Dalljiet Kaur has donned the producer's cap with her banner Bottoms Up Studios.

When asked about the large number of short films being produced by her banner, Dalljiet told IANS, "I’ve been writing for a long time and have had the opportunity to produce over eleven short films. Earlier, I had a production house called Ink Empire, where I collaborated with incredibly talented friends like Latieka Gill, Vartikkah Chauhan, and Shubham Garg.

However, life took some unexpected turns on the personal front, and the production house had to be put on hold. But now, I’ve partnered with a dear friend, Kunal Garud, someone who not only shares my creative vision but also brings the right emotional and artistic sensibilities to the table."

Revealing that they already have an exciting lineup ready, she added, "Together, we’ve launched BOTTOMS UP STUDIOS—a name that reflects our belief in facing life and its challenges head-on, with courage and a smile. We’ve already curated a powerful lineup of content that we’re very proud of. While we’re currently taking baby steps, our hearts are in it fully, and we’re excited to build an authentic connection with our audience.

Dalljiet further spilled that she was actively looking for a creative partner who shared the same drive, clarity, and emotional compass when it came to storytelling and she feels incredibly fortunate to have found that in Kunal.

Talking about her acting projects, she shared, "You’ll be seeing me in several short films soon, and I’m also thrilled to be part of a mythological series titled KATHA VACHAK, where I take on the role of the host and narrator. The show is very close to my heart—it’s about sharing timeless stories in the most engaging way possible."

Disclosing what's next for her after production, Dalljiet said, "Direction! It’s something I’ve always dreamed of pursuing, and this year, I’m diving into it full throttle. I’ll be directing several short films starting this very month. It’s both exciting and deeply personal for me."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.