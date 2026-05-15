Six Teams, One League: TJBL Franchise Auction on May 16

The Telangana Basketball Association has announced the official Franchise Bid Auction for the inaugural season of the Telangana Junior Pro Basketball League (TJBL), marking a major step towards promoting junior basketball talent in the state.

The auction event is scheduled to be held on May 16 at Lake Lawn, Ridhira Retreat in Gandipet, Hyderabad, from 5 PM onwards. The proceedings will also be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the Telangana Basketball Association.

The Telangana Junior Pro Basketball League (TJBL) aims to create a professional and competitive platform for emerging basketball players across Telangana by bringing together franchise owners, sports entrepreneurs, basketball officials and young athletes under a single ecosystem.

The inaugural edition of the league will feature six franchises representing different regions of Telangana. The teams include Vikarabad Predators, Medak Monsters, Hyderabad Hurricanes, Nalgonda Ninjas, Ranga Reddy Rulers and Warangal Wildfires.

Organisers said the league has been conceptualised with the theme “Six Teams. One League. Endless Opportunity,” focusing on providing young basketball players with professional exposure, competitive experience and a pathway for future opportunities in Indian basketball.

The Franchise Bid Auction will determine the ownership and participation structure for the first season of the league. The event is expected to witness participation from potential franchise owners, members of the basketball community and invited guests from across the state.

According to the organisers, TJBL represents a new phase for basketball development in Telangana by combining professionalism, entertainment, youth development and community engagement through a structured league format.

The league is also expected to provide a platform for identifying and nurturing promising basketball talent from Telangana at the grassroots and junior levels.

The auction event will take place on:

📅 Date: 16th May 2026 (Saturday)

🕔 Time: 5:00 PM Onwards

📍 Venue: Lake Lawn, Ridhira Retreat, Gandipet, Hyderabad