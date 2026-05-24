Telangana’s Viha Reddy Jonnalagadda Creates History, Captains Indian Basketball Team

The FIBA U18 Asia Cup SABA Qualifiers, being held in Colombo from May 24 to 30, 2026, have brought immense pride and recognition to Telangana and the Telugu states.

In a historic achievement, Viha Reddy Jonnalagadda has become the first girl from Telangana and the Telugu states to captain the Indian Basketball Team at the international level. She had earlier served as Vice-Captain and Captain of the Indian Women’s U16 Team and has now once again earned the prestigious responsibility of leading the Indian U18 Team as Captain.

With this remarkable feat, Viha becomes the first-ever girl from the Telugu states to hold both Vice-Captain and Captain positions for India in international basketball tournaments.

Further cementing her reputation as one of India’s brightest basketball talents, Viha emerged as the Highest Scorer at the 2025 Asia Cup Division B and was also named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament for her exceptional performances on the international stage.

Adding to the celebrations, two more talented players from Telangana have also been selected to represent India in the prestigious tournament, making it a landmark moment for Telangana basketball.

The selection of three players from Telangana — including the captain of the Indian team — reflects the rapid growth of basketball in the state and stands as a proud moment for the entire Telugu community.

Viha Reddy Jonnalagadda’s inspiring journey is expected to motivate countless young athletes across the region and further strengthen the sporting culture in Telangana.

The basketball fraternity has congratulated Captain Viha Reddy Jonnalagadda and Team India, wishing them great success at the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SABA Qualifiers in Colombo as they represent the nation with pride.