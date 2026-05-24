Sai Parenterals Q4 FY 26 Results: PAT Rises 45.5% to ₹14.37 Crore

Strong FY26 Growth for Sai Parenterals

Pharmaceutical company Sai Parenterals delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, reporting a 45.52 percent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹14.37 crore. The growth was backed by a sharp increase in revenues, consolidation of new subsidiaries, and strong traction in the CDMO exports business.

The company’s revenue for FY26 surged 140.37 percent YoY to ₹380.99 crore, reflecting a significant expansion in operations and improved business momentum across segments.

Q4 FY26 Performance Sees Massive Turnaround

Sai Parenterals posted an impressive turnaround in the March quarter (Q4 FY26). Consolidated total income stood at ₹200.81 crore, registering a massive 102.3 percent quarter-on-quarter growth compared to ₹99.28 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

The company reported a PAT of ₹13.16 crore in Q4 FY26, against a loss of ₹6.66 crore in the previous quarter. Profit before tax came in at ₹12.39 crore compared to a loss of ₹11.62 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating a sharp recovery in profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹4.02.

Growth Driven by CDMO Exports and Subsidiary Consolidation

According to the company, the strong quarterly performance was supported by higher business volumes, consolidation of newly added subsidiaries, and improved contribution from export-oriented CDMO operations.

Sai Parenterals has been focusing on strengthening its manufacturing and export capabilities, particularly in the injectable pharmaceutical segment, which contributed significantly to the latest earnings growth.

Expenses Rise Amid Expansion

During Q4 FY26, total expenses increased 69.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to ₹188.42 crore from ₹110.91 crore in Q3 FY26. The rise in expenditure was mainly attributed to expanded operations and higher production activity.

Despite the increase in costs, stronger revenues helped the company improve margins and return to profitability during the quarter.

IPO Completion and ₹440 Crore Capex Plan

Sai Parenterals also completed its initial public offering (IPO) in March 2026, marking a major milestone for the company.

The pharma company is currently executing a ₹440 crore capital expenditure (capex) programme aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening infrastructure, and supporting future growth initiatives.

Disclaimer: The above article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold shares of Sai Parenterals or any other security. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.