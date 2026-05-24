Patriot Movie OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The much-awaited Malayalam spy thriller Patriot starring Mammootty and Mohanlal is preparing for its digital premiere after completing its run in theatres. The film, which released on May 1, 2026, generated strong buzz among movie lovers due to its political thriller backdrop and star-studded cast.

According to official updates, Patriot will begin streaming on ZEE5 from June 5, 2026. The streaming platform announced the release through social media, describing the film as an intense battle involving politics, secrets, and surveillance.

Storyline Of Patriot

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot revolves around Dr. Daniel James, played by Mammootty, a scientist who uncovers a dangerous spyware system named Periscope.

The software is allegedly being misused by influential figures and a private company called Shakthi Solutions to secretly monitor citizens, manipulate information, and blackmail individuals.

The story takes a dramatic turn after Minister Nalini Ramakrishnan warns Daniel about the conspiracy before dying under suspicious circumstances. Daniel then steals confidential surveillance data and leaks it online under the alias “Vimathan,” exposing the hidden operations before escaping to London.

Years later, Daniel continues his fight against the surveillance network through online platforms and investigations. His mission intensifies after discovering links between the spyware operation and the death of data analyst Jyothi Kurian.

With support from retired Colonel Rahim Naik and former Air Force officer Michael Devassy, Daniel launches a powerful resistance against tech businessman Shakthi Sundaram, who controls the spyware empire.

As public anger grows, the conspiracy slowly begins to collapse, leading to a tense and emotional climax that questions whether Daniel’s actions make him a traitor or a patriot.

Patriot Cast And Technical Team

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the movie also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, Darshana Rajendran and Zarin Shihab in important roles.

The film’s music is composed by Sushin Shyam, while cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan. The editing responsibilities were shared by Mahesh Narayanan and Rahul Radhakrishnan.

Patriot has drawn attention for its gripping storyline, political themes, and the long-awaited reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen.

Also read: Hellallallo From Peddi is Out now; Video!