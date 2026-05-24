Hellallallo From Peddi is Out now; Video!

The latest song from Peddi is grabbing huge attention online and among movie lovers. Music composer A. R. Rahman, known for his melodious and stylish compositions, has surprised fans with a completely mass-oriented track titled “Hellallallo.”

Unlike his usual soulful style, Rahman delivers a fast-paced and energetic number packed with powerful beats and commercial appeal. The song is already being described by fans as a theatre-blasting dance anthem.

Director Buchi Babu Sana once again impressed audiences with his musical choices. Many listeners feel “Hellallallo” has created a stronger impact compared to the film’s previously released songs “Chikiri” and “Rai Rai.”

Actor Ram Charan appears in full energetic mode in the song, showcasing stylish dance moves and high-voltage screen presence. His performance has become one of the major highlights of the track.

Actresses Shruti Haasan and Janhvi Kapoor added glamour and excitement with their eye-catching appearances and energetic performances.

The lyrics for the song were penned by Anantha Sriram, who filled the track with catchy and entertaining lines. Singer Rakshita Suresh impressed listeners with her powerful vocals that perfectly matched the song’s energetic tone.

The makers reportedly shot the song on a grand and expensive set, reflecting producer Venkata Satish Kilaru’s large-scale vision for the film. The visuals, lighting, and production design have added extra richness to the overall presentation.

Fans and industry observers believe “Hellallallo” could become one of the most memorable special songs in recent years. With every promotional update, the excitement around Peddi continues to grow rapidly.

Meanwhile, the film’s promotional campaign is also receiving massive attention nationwide. The recently held “Peddi Ki Awaaz” event in Bhopal witnessed a huge crowd and quickly became a trending topic on social media platforms.

The choice of Bhopal as the promotional venue also sparked discussions among fans and movie circles, adding more buzz to the upcoming pan-India film.