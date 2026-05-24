AP EAMCET 2026 Preliminary Answer Key To Release Soon

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is preparing to release the preliminary answer key for AP EAMCET 2026 on May 25 at 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official website, AP EAMCET Official Website.

The answer key will be published for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams. Along with the preliminary key, APSCHE is also expected to upload the response sheets and master question papers for students.

With the help of these documents, candidates can compare their responses with the official answers and estimate their probable scores before the final results are announced.

The AP EAMCET examination was conducted for admissions into various undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of students appeared for the exam at multiple centres across the state this year.

Objection Window Open Till May 27

After the release of the preliminary answer key, students will get an opportunity to raise objections if they find any mistakes in the answers provided by the examination authority.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer must submit their objections online before May 27, 2026. Students may also need to provide supporting documents or proper explanations while submitting objections.

Officials will review all the objections received from candidates before preparing the final answer key. The AP EAMCET 2026 results are expected to be announced after the objection verification process is completed.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to answer keys, objections, and result announcements. Candidates should also keep their hall ticket numbers and login credentials ready to access their response sheets and answer keys online.

Also read: Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha OTT Release: Full Streaming Details