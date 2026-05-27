Divya Reddy Clinches Title at Hyderabad City Slam10K Summer Run

May 27, 2026, 14:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

Prolific Athlete Divya Reddy Adds Another Feather to Her Cap

Divya Reddy Bollareddy Shines Again, Wins Hyderabad City Slam 10K

Divya Reddy Triumphs in Women’s 40-49 Category at Hyderabad City Slam10K Summer Run 2026

Award-winning athlete Divya Reddy Bollareddy added another milestone to her growing list of achievements by emerging victorious in the women’s 40-49 category at the Hyderabad City Slam 10K Summer Run-2026, held at Necklace Road in Hyderabad. In other age categories, Sunima, Venkat, and Vipin secured top honors.

Prolific athlete Divya Reddy has been consistently bringing laurels through her impressive performances in athletics. Recently, she won four medals at the Asian Masters Athletics Championships-2025. Competing in the 45-plus age category, she clinched a gold medal in the 800 meters event, a silver medal in the 1500 meters race, and a bronze medal in the 400 meters event.

Divya Reddy was also a member of the Indian team that won gold in the 4x400 relay event, further cementing her reputation as one of the country’s leading masters athletes.

Also Read: Gold Medallist Divya Bollareddy: From Health Battles to Asian Masters Triumph


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