MG Majestor SUV Launched In India At Rs 40.99 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has officially launched its latest flagship SUV, the MG Majestor, in the Indian market. The premium full-size SUV enters the competitive segment with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 40.99 lakh.

The newly introduced Majestor has been positioned as a luxury off-road capable SUV designed to compete with established models in the segment. The company says the vehicle combines strong performance, advanced technology and premium comfort features for Indian buyers.

The SUV has been launched in two variants. The 4x2 automatic top-end trim is priced at Rs 40.99 lakh and is available in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. Meanwhile, the 4x4 automatic variant has been priced at Rs 44.99 lakh and comes exclusively as a seven-seater model.

Bookings for the SUV have now opened across India. Interested customers can reserve the vehicle online or through authorised MG dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 41,000.

Under the hood, the MG Majestor is powered by a twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215.5 PS power and 478.5 Nm torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV also features an intelligent four-wheel-drive setup with multiple terrain modes designed for challenging off-road conditions.

The company has equipped the vehicle with front, rear and centre differential locks, making it one of the few SUVs in its category to offer such features. Additional off-road capabilities include crawl control mode, high ground clearance and strong water-wading capacity.

In terms of design, the SUV features a large front grille, LED lighting elements, connected tail lamps and 19-inch alloy wheels. Its large dimensions and bold styling aim to give it a strong road presence in the premium SUV category.

Inside the cabin, the MG Majestor offers a feature-rich luxury interior with leather upholstery, ventilated and massage-enabled seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and three-zone climate control. The SUV also comes with dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless smartphone connectivity, JBL surround sound system and connected car technology features.

On the safety front, the Majestor includes Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), along with a 360-degree camera, electronic stability systems and multiple driver assistance technologies.

The SUV is available in four colour choices including Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black and Metal Ash.

Along with the launch, MG is also offering benefits under its “MG Shield” ownership package. Customers will receive a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty, roadside assistance, complimentary labour services and optional maintenance packages. The company has additionally announced an assured buyback programme offering up to 70 percent buyback value for eligible customers.