Hyderabad Traffic Advisory For Bakrid Goat Sales

Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements in view of increased crowd movement and livestock sales ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations on May 27 and 28.

According to officials, heavy vehicle movement and public gatherings are expected near major goat and sheep sale points across the city, especially on the Tolichowki, Nanal Nagar, Rethibowli and Attapur stretches. Traffic congestion is likely during evening and nighttime hours on both days.

To reduce traffic pressure and improve vehicle movement, diversions and alternate travel routes will remain in force daily from 5 PM until 4 AM.

Motorists travelling from Raidurgam and Gachibowli towards Mehdipatnam have been advised to avoid the busy Tolichowki corridor and instead use Film Nagar Road through the Shaikpet underpass and Brindavan Colony route.

Similarly, commuters heading from Lakdikapul towards Gachibowli and Raidurgam are being redirected through Masab Tank and Banjara Hills.

Vehicles coming from Mehdipatnam towards the IT corridor will also be diverted at Nanal Nagar through Langer Houz and Narsingi Road to ease congestion in crowded areas.

Traffic officials have additionally suggested that motorists travelling from Masab Tank towards Attapur use the PVNR Expressway route via Gudimalkapur and nearby connecting roads.

The police department has also requested private travel bus operators to avoid the Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki route during nighttime hours and instead use the Outer Ring Road for smoother movement.

Authorities urged citizens to cooperate with traffic personnel, follow diversion boards and plan their travel in advance to avoid delays during the Bakrid festival rush.

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