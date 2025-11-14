Gold Medallist Divya Bollareddy: From Health Battles to Asian Masters Triumph

Divya Reddy Bollareddy’s story is one of grit, determination, and unshakeable faith. At 45, the Telangana athlete continues to script extraordinary achievements in national and international athletics, proving that age is no barrier when backed by discipline and a strong will.

A Journey Born Out of Struggle

Divya’s athletic journey began unexpectedly at the age of 35. After the birth of her second child, she developed thyroid-related health issues. To regain her fitness, she and her husband, Baiju Mathai, began visiting the gym regularly. A friend suggested she try a road race—and in her very first attempt, she bagged third place.

Encouraged by this early success, Divya moved from half-marathons to full marathons, undergoing six months of formal training under coach Rajashekar Kalivenkata. This marked the beginning of her serious athletic career.

Rise to the Podium

Divya soon started winning medals at district, state, and national events. A defining moment came at the 2019 Asian Masters Athletics Championship in Malaysia, where she won gold in the 800m and bronze in the 400m in the 40+ category.

But the path wasn’t always smooth. Two years ago, during an event in Chennai, she struggled due to training challenges. Medical tests later revealed a uterine fibroid. Surgery and recovery raised doubts within her, but she began rebuilding her strength with a careful diet, supplements, and slow-paced workouts.

Fighting Myths, Breaking Barriers

Many warned her that exercising after such surgery or during menopause could cause long-term complications. But Divya proved these fears wrong. Through consistent training and an active lifestyle, she regained her stamina and confidence.

She began with just five minutes of walking in the first week after surgery and was back to normal fitness levels within eight weeks. Her perseverance is now an inspiration to women dealing with similar health concerns.

Fitness, Diet, and Discipline

Divya follows a balanced diet — fresh vegetables, eggs, chicken for protein, limited rice and chapatis, oats, nuts, fibre-rich foods, and ample hydration. She stresses the importance of drinking 3–5 litres of water daily.

During training, she avoids processed foods and outside meals altogether. She cautions women against extreme fasting during menopause, saying it harms metabolism and leads to more weight gain.

To her, exercise is not optional—it is a weapon to protect the body, especially for women managing families and careers.

Rest Is Also Part of Training

Divya limits her social media use and ensures she goes to bed before 8:30 PM. She considers sleep crucial for recovery and makes time for a 20-minute power nap every day, even during car journeys if needed.

The Strength Behind Her Success

Divya credits her husband Baiju and children Ishwi and Ashray for understanding her passion and supporting her journey. Baiju, who works in a senior role at an MNC, takes full charge of the home whenever she travels for tournaments. She believes that when husbands share responsibilities, women gain the confidence and freedom to chase their dreams.

Four Medals at Asian Masters 2025

Her faith and discipline paid off again recently. At the Asian Masters Athletics Championships 2025, representing Telangana, Divya won four medals:

Gold in 800m

Silver in 1500m

Bronze in 400m

Gold in 4x400m relay as part of Team India

Her 800m race was particularly dramatic—she was trailing with 70 metres left but surged ahead in a final burst to win gold. Divya credits divine grace, her mother Vimalamma’s blessings, and her church community’s prayers for her victory.

A Role Model for Middle-Aged Women

Divya now encourages women, especially those over 40, to stay active, exercise daily, and prioritise their health.

Her story is not just about medals—it is about resilience, belief, and showing that with commitment, even seemingly impossible goals become achievable.

Also Read: Divya Bollareddy Clinches 800m Gold at Telangana Master Athletics, Crowned Athlete of the Year