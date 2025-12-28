Divya Bollareddy Clinches 800m Gold at Telangana Master Athletics, Crowned Athlete of the Year

Prolific athlete and Sakshi Media Group Director Divya Reddy Bollareddy has been honoured with the Best Master Athlete of the Year Award at the 12th Telangana State Master Athletics Championships, currently underway in Karimnagar.

The award ceremony took place at Ambedkar Stadium, where the state-level event began on Saturday, December 27, 2025. Competing in the women’s 45+ category, Divya Reddy clinched the gold medal in the 800-metre race, finishing with an impressive timing of 3 minutes and 33 seconds.

Divya Reddy has consistently excelled in master athletics over the years, regularly participating in 100m, 400m and 800m track events. Her strong performances at the state level have paved the way for her success at national master athletics meets, where she continues to secure medals and recognition.

The Best Master Athlete of the Year honour was presented to her by Marri Lakshma Reddy, President of the Telangana Master Athletics Association, along with a memento, gold medal and certificate.

The event was also attended by Devender Reddy, Honorary President of Telangana Masters Athletics Association; Chattla Sridhar and Neelam Lakshman, President and General Secretary of Karimnagar District Masters Athletics Association; and Kalyani, retired SATS Assistant Director, among others.

The ongoing championship continues to spotlight seasoned athletes who demonstrate dedication and excellence long after their early sporting years — with Divya Reddy emerging as one of its standout stars.

Divya Bollareddy Bags Four Medals at Asian Masters 2025

At the recent Asian Masters Athletics Championships 2025, representing Telangana, Divya won four medals:

Gold in 800m

Silver in 1500m

Bronze in 400m

Gold in 4x400m relay as part of Team India

Her 800m race was particularly dramatic — she was trailing with 70 metres left but surged ahead in a final burst to win gold. Divya credits divine grace, her mother Vimalamma’s blessings, and her church community’s prayers for her victory.

Read: Gold Medallist Divya Bollareddy: From Health Battles to Asian Masters Triumph