2026 Top Films To Watch Out For: Ramayana, King, Drishyam 3

Hindi cinema is preparing for an explosive 2026 as studios line up some of the most ambitious projects in recent memory. The upcoming calendar reflects a clear shift toward scale-driven storytelling, pan-India releases and star power designed to pull audiences back to theatres in large numbers.

Shah Rukh Khan will headline the action spectacle King, a film that also introduces his daughter Suhana Khan on the big screen. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the project is already being tracked as one of the year’s most commercially significant releases.

Mythology will take centre stage with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The two-part epic casts Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash in the formidable role of Ravana. The film brings together top global technicians, including composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, and is set for a Diwali 2026 launch.

Ranveer Singh will return in Dhurandhar 2, following the franchise’s breakout success. Scheduled for an Eid weekend release in March, the sequel is being rolled out in five Indian languages, signalling its pan-India ambitions.

Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan will dramatise the 2020 Ladakh standoff, offering a high-intensity war narrative with Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. Another patriotic drama, Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, will open the year in January.

Popular franchises will also expand. Ajay Devgn resumes his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, while Rani Mukerji dons the police uniform once again in Mardaani 3. Both films aim to build on their strong fan bases.

Other notable entries include Vishal Bhardwaj’s action drama O’ Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic saga Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Yash’s stylised thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and Ikkis, a biographical war film by Sriram Raghavan.

With this diverse and high-profile lineup, 2026 is widely expected to mark a major resurgence phase for Bollywood.